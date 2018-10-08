UPL

Express FC coach Kefa Kisala lured missed goal scoring opportunities as his side fell to Mbarara City at Kavumba for the first defeat of the season.

Coming into the game off an impressive goalless draw with URA, the Red Eagles found themselves on the losing end after conceding three goals against one.

Kisala who admitted his side should have done better believes it was effectiveness that made the difference.

“I am disappointed in the manner we lost the game,” he said in a post-match presser. “We should have done better in converting the chances we got,” he added.

“We were not clinical and lethal. That was the difference because they did use their few chances effectively.

The Red Eagles tactician however believes the team will work on their defensive mistakes in the international break before they visit struggling Police on October 16.

“Our defending especially the set pieces is also another area we must look at before our next game.

After two games, the six time champions have managed one point and only better than Nyamityobora, Police and Maroons who are yet to pick a point.