Charles Livingstone Mbabazi expects more from his boys after the comfortable 3-1 win over traditional giants Express FC.

The Mbarara City coach couldn’t hide how delighted he was in the performance his boys put up at Kavumba in their first home game of the season.

“It’s still early days but the boys showed they are getting to learn how I want them to play,” said Mbabazi. “The performance was fantastic and the result is much deserved,” he added.

“I expect even better in the future when we get along for more time.

The former Onduparaka and Bright Stars coach also believes he has a team well equipped to finish in a decent position than fight for relegation like last season.