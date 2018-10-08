Mongers face Kobs as Warriors dare Pirates in Uganda Cup quarters

Uganda Cup Quarterfinals Fixtures

Saturday, October 13

Main Cup

Hima Cement Heathens vs. Rams – 4:00 pm, Kyadondo

Plascon Mongers vs. Betway Kobs – 4:00 pm, Entebbe

Black Pirates vs. Dusupay Warriors – 4:00 pm, Legends

Shell Rimula Rhinos vs. Toyota Buffaloes – 2:00 pm, Legends

Shield

Jinja Hippos vs. Kyambogo University – 4:00 pm

Walukuba Titans vs. Busitema University – 4:00 pm

Makerere Impis vs. Soroti Rangers – 4:00 pm

Stallions vs. Mbale Elephants – 2:00 pm

Defending champions Black Pirates will have to maneuver past new look Dusupay Warriors in the quarter final of the 2018 Uganda Cup.

The quarter final line-ups that were released on Monday pitted Kobs against Mongers at the “House of Pain” while Rhinos will play host to Buffaloes in the early kick off at Legends.

Record winners Heathens has the easier tie in the main cup as they host Mulago Rams at Kyadondo.

Meanwhile in the shield quarters, Jinja Hippos host Kyambogo University as Busitema University face Waukuba away from home.

Makerere Impis will battle Soroti Rangers as Stallions will curtain raise against Mbale Elephants at Kyadondo.

All the matches will be played on Saturday, October 13.