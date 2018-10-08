More foreign based players join Uganda Cranes camp prior to Lesotho double header

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes vs. Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg Date: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

KAWOWO SPORTS

From the basis of Monday’s training for the Uganda Cranes at the gigantic Mandela National Stadium, head coach Sebastien Desabre plots for an appropriate post independence gift for the Uganda citizens – victory.

The Frenchman, an ardent and keen time keeper is working around the clock to assemble a winning team as the CECAFA giants lock horns with Southern Africa nation Lesotho in a crucial group L double header home and away.

Monday’s training session was lit up with lively drills, portraying the offensive options that the technical team is planning well ahead of the double header.

The team’s proven forwards as Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Edirisa “Torres” Lubega wasted no single hour to join the rest of teammates as they partnered with KCCA’s Henry Patrick Kaddu in training with eyes set on the Namboole goal nets.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Okwi, Lubega were some of the latest new players to report to camp at Kabira Country club, Bukoto with Godfrey Walusimbi, Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga as the foreign based players to find Nico Wakiro Wadada, Dennis Iguma and newly signed TP Mazembe left winger Joseph Benson Ochaya.

The aforementioned players are thus joined by the local legion that has stylish midfielder Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Timothy Denis Awanyi, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Isaac Isinde, Allan Kyambadde, Moses Waiswa, Tadeo Lwanga and Charles Lukwago as the only goalkeeper.

Whereas the rest of the outfield players perfected the ball work basics, Lukwago remained a busy entity with routine check ups in between the goal posts by “Africa’s number one” goalkeeping coach, Fred Kajoba.

FUFA Media

The outfield players possessed the ball under the minimal spaces and were then engaged in shooting drills with the objective perfect goal scoring from all ranges.

All the players looked lively and yearned to find the back of the net.

“It has been a great training session. We all want to do well and perfect what we do in training sessions during matches” Striker Lubega, who plays in Austria with SV Ried told the media after the training regime.

Tuesday being Uganda’s 56th Independence anniversary is a special day for the country and it is deservedly a public holiday.

Whereas all the Ugandan citizens will be resting and celebrating, it remains a normal day at office for the Uganda Cranes family with intensified sessions as more players join the frey ahead of the Saturday D-Day.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the local football governing body FUFA will launch a new kit for the national team.

Players who trained on Monday:

Goalkeeper: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Moses Waisswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)