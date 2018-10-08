Courtesy

Continental heavy weights Kenya and Namibia will compete for the Africa Sevens honours this weekend in Tunisia, with their target being to dethrone Uganda.

And Uganda Rugby Sevens skipper Michael Wokorach expects a tough tournament for the back to back winners who he says will go all out for glory.

“We have Kenya and Namibia coming back to the event so it will be tougher (but) we are going for it and the team has good experience having been to the World Cup early this year,” he said at the flag-off of the team.

Head coach Tolbert Onyango has retained most of the face that featured at the World Cup in San Francisco but named three new players that will be making their debuts at the October 13-14 event.

Kobs’ back Ian Munyani as well as Pirates’ duo of Isaac Massa and Harunah Muhammad who were instrumental for the Sea Robbers in the National Sevens Series triumph are the new players on board.

Africa Rugby Sevens Pools

Pool A – Kenya, Morocco, Botswana

Pool B – Uganda, Senegal, Ghana

Pool C – Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Mauritius

Pool D – Madagascar, Namibia, Zambia

Uganda’s Team: Micheal Wokorach, Philip Wokorach, Byron Oketayot, Justin Kimono, Pius Ogena, Desire Ayera, Solomon Okia, Adrian Kasito, Timothy Kisiga, Ian Munyani, Haruna Muhammad, Isaac Massa