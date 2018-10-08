Patel, Pro Kasozi excel at the inaugural Lake Victoria Serena Golf tourney

2018 Johnnie Walker Lake Victoria Golf Tournament:

Overall Winner : Jadu Patel

: Jadu Patel Best Professional: Phillip Kasozi

Jadu Patel had the best and last smile as the inaugural Johnnie Walker Lake Victoria Serena Golf championship successfully climaxed at the picturesque golfing facility found on the shores of Africa’s greatest fresh water body.

A club member at the same facility, Patel was the best golfer from over the 200 amateur golfers with 43 stable ford points.

“It feels good to win on my home course. The experience is even much better when the course has been opened up officially with 18 holes” Patel remarked as he picked his two trophies and other goodies.

There were different prizes to the excelling golfers in the various groups with Michael Tumusiime topping group A men, Dr Lim Lim was best in group B and Alfred Kabuchu toppled the rest in group C.

In the ladies category, Gloria Mbaguta with 31 points and Eva Araduha (26 points) won the group A and B respective catergories.

Phillip Kasozi was heads and shoulders above the rest of the other professionals to take home the lion’s share of the Shs 25M total kitty for the paid ranks.

A total of 36 professionals including South Africa’s Joshua Seale took part in the 54 holes action over three days.

Home based pro Fred Wanzala and Herman Mutawe jointly tied in second place.

The guest of honour was the Prime Minister of Uganda, Ruhakana Rugunda who applauded the management of the golf course for such a wonderful facility that will help to boost tourism, develop golf in the country and region, as well as provide employment to many people.

Rugunda called upon establishment of such facilities in the different parts of the country;

I would wish that the effort that is being invested in doesn’t stop but to just help advance it more to other regions of the country like Northern and Eastern Uganda.

The hole in one prize, a brand new car staked by Victoria Motors (insured by Afrisafe) remained unclaimed because no golfer managed to shoot a hole in one, on hole 4 for the over 200 main event golfers who played stable ford format.

Kevin Ramsey, an architect who was influential in the design of this 18 holes golf course was present during the championship, on special invitation by the course management.

There was entertainment to the golfers and guests at the famous 19th hole by Janzi band.

The championship will be an annual event.

Top performers:

Men:

Group A (0-9):

Winner : Michael Tumusiime (H/C 4): 40 Points

: Michael Tumusiime (H/C 4): 40 Points 1 st Runners up: Frank Operemo (H/C 6): 36 Points

Frank Operemo (H/C 6): 36 Points 2 nd Runners up : Edgar Muzahura (H/C 6): 35 Points

: Edgar Muzahura (H/C 6): 35 Points 3 rd Runners up : Brian Rwabogo (H/C 9): 34 Points

: Brian Rwabogo (H/C 9): 34 Points 4th Runners up: Patrick Mugisha (H/C 3): 31 Points

Group B (10-18):

Winner: Dr Lim Lim (H/C 12): 42 Points

Dr Lim Lim (H/C 12): 42 Points 1 st Runners up : Phillip Ochola (H/C 15): 41 Points

: Phillip Ochola (H/C 15): 41 Points 2 nd Runners up : Nicholas Hercules (H/C 15) – 37 Points

: Nicholas Hercules (H/C 15) – 37 Points 3 rd Runners up : Day Matt (H/C 14): 35 Points

: Day Matt (H/C 14): 35 Points 4th Runners up: Don (H/C 11): 33 Points

Group C (19-28):

Winner: Alfred Kabuchu (H/C 20): 37 Points

Alfred Kabuchu (H/C 20): 37 Points 1 st Runners up : General Ger (H/C 19): 36 Points

: General Ger (H/C 19): 36 Points 2 nd Runners up: Peter West (H/C 28): 34 Points

Peter West (H/C 28): 34 Points 3 rd Runners up : Steven Kisingiri (H/C 24): 33 Points

: Steven Kisingiri (H/C 24): 33 Points 4th Runner up: Joel Kakira (H/C 21): 32 Points

Ladies: