Aga Khan win fourth Independence Gala

USF Independence Gala – Standings

Aga Khan 3,260 British School of Kampala 2,032 Gems Cambridge 1,768 Makerere University 1,110 Bethel International 876 Kampala Parents School 813 Word of Life 768 Kampala Junior Academy 638 Gayaza High School 606 Hillside Primary School 432 Train UP A Child 182 Mugwanya Preparatory 62

Aga Khan garnered 3,260 points to win a fourth successive title at the USF (Uganda Swimming Federation) Independence Gala that was held at Kampala International School of Uganda (KISU) over the weekend.

Aga Khan were dominant in the boys’ category where they got 1,762 points. British School of Kampala (BSK) topped the girls with 1,410 thanks to the efforts of Ssinzi Nabatanzi, Kirabo Namutebi, Daya Yalonda Mpeera and Neema Kangi.

But their boys only managed 546 points making the Muyenga-based school only good for second position with 2,032 points in the overall standings.

Gems Cambridge International School boasted of swimmers like Ben Kaganda, Mikkah Kiggundu and brothers Darren and Jordan Ssamula, to finish behind Aga Khan with 1,181 points in the boys’ category. The 499 points garnered from the girls’ side propelled them to third place in the overall standing during their first appearance in this gala.

The other surprise act of the competition was Gayaza High School who finished third in the girls’ category with 606 points. The girls-only school will have little interest in the overall standings where they placed ninth out of 12 schools.