Golfers await big extravaganza ahead of the inaugural 17 weeks’ series

There is something boiling up in the golfing fraternity.

For 17 weeks, across six golf courses around the country, golfers will be spoilt for choice as the first ever Tusker Malt Golf series will take center stage starting with this Friday, 12th October 2018 at the Uganda Golf club.

The tournament that will circulate around Kampala, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Jinja, Entebbe and Wakiso will see the top two teams of two players each earn trips to Pataya in Thailand.

According to the Uganda Breweries Limited Marketing Director, Juliana Kaggwa, there is hope that these series befit the golfing family, given the fact that more than five golf courses have been involved with close to Shs 100M to be won in prizes and cash.

Through the series we hope to build a strong connection with customers for our partners in this venture and for Tusker Malt Lager. There is no question we are in great company with the biggest brands on the market on board this journey, and for that our commitment over the next weeks is to deliver a memorable golf experience

Uganda Golf Club in Kampala hosts the first leg this Friday at the Par 72 golfing facility in Kampala.

After this event, the 9 hole Tooro golf course in Fort Portal will host the second one on November 10.

This will be followed by Mbarara Sports club on 24th November before closing the year at the 9 hole picturesque lake side Jinja course on December 8th.

Come 2019, the Tusker Malt Lager Golf Series will continue at East Africa’s oldest golf club in Entebbe on January 26th.

The penultimate round at Lake Victoria Serena, Kigo shall be held on 2nd February 2019.

After six rounds, the series the grand finale will be return to Uganda Golf Club on February 23rd, 2019.

The Tour will take 17 weeks and will be open to all handicapped golfers.

The series are being co-sponsored by a wide range of partners as Kenya Ports Authority, Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA), Shell, Serena Hotels, Ethiopian Airlines among others.