Lesotho’s Sello, Thetsane to miss away clash against Uganda Cranes

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

First Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes vs. Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg Date: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

Lesotho Times

Lesotho Likuena players Bokang Sello and Lesia Thetsane will not travel to Uganda for the group L AFCON 2019 clash against the Cranes this Saturday.

Bantu Football Club left-back Bokang Sello will miss the game because of suspension having accumulated two yellow cards.

American based, Lesia Thetsane, who was the first choice in the position at the COSAFA Cup is also unavailable for selection due to academic commitments.

“We have not made any major changes, I think the only new face is that of Thapelo Tale, who brings a lot of experience into the squad while Sello has two yellow cards and is not available for the game. It’s a headache at the moment that Sello is not available for this game as Thetsane will also not come like it was the case against Cape Verde. It’s a big of a problem but we will surely find answers from the available players,” head coach Moses Maliehe as quoted by Lestimes noted.

The head coach confirmed that goalkeeper, Mohau Kuenane, who is unattached at the moment will also keep his place in the team as one of the three goalkeepers for the two games with Uganda.

Kuenane recently returned to the national team set-up after a three-year absence and competes with first choice, Likano Mphuthi along with another experienced goalkeeper, Sam Ketsekile.

Lesotho is expected to travel to Uganda on Thursday evening before their last training session on Friday evening.

The two countries face off in a double header, first this Saturday at Namboole Stadium before squaring off three days later in Maseru city, three days later at the Setsoto Stadium.

Uganda currently leads group L with four points in two games.

Lesotho and Tanzania share second position with two points apiece and Cape Verde has picked just one point.

The two top countries in each of the groups will qualify for the continental competition to be staged in Cameroon come the year, 2019.