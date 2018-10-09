Motebang to lead Lesotho Likuena’s surge against Uganda Cranes in Kampala

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

First Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes vs. Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg Date: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

When the Lesotho Likuena (Crocodiles) travel to Uganda for the crucial group L AFCON 2019 qualifier against the Cranes at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, the home side defence should be wary of one key face in Sera Motebang.

The Matlama Football Club forward, scorer of Lesotho’s opener against a 10 man Cape Verde side at home will lead the quest for goals alongside Real King’s Masoabi Nkoto as well as LCS’ duo of Setho Moshoeshoe and Thapelo Tale.

The attacking quartet are part of head coach Moses Maliehe’s traveling team to Kampala for the first leg of the double header.

The traveling team to Uganda also has three goalkeeper, four defenders and seven midfielders.

There is no space for Bokang Sello and Lesia Thetsane who did not travel for different reasons.

Bantu Football Club left-back Bokang will miss the game because of suspension having accumulated two yellow cards.

American based, Lesia Thetsane, who was the first choice in the position at the COSAFA Cup is also unavailable for selection due to academic commitments.

The Lesotho team is expected in Uganda on Thursday evening.

The two countries face off in a double header, first this Saturday at Namboole Stadium before squaring off three days later in Maseru city, three days later at the Setsoto Stadium.

Uganda currently leads group L with four points in two games.

Lesotho and Tanzania share second position with two points apiece and Cape Verde has picked just one point.

The two top countries in each of the groups will qualify for the continental competition to be staged in Cameroon come the year, 2019.

Lesotho Likuena Team:

Goalkeepers: Samuel Khetsekile (FC Masheshena), Lomani Mphuthi (LDF FC), Mohau Kuenane (Free agent)

Defenders: Kopano Tseka (Lioli Football club), Mafa Moremoholo (Lioli Football club), Nkau Lerotholi (LMPS), Basia Makepe (LMPS)

Midfielders: Tsepo Toloane (LDF), Tsotleho Jane (Free agent), Hlompho Kalake (Bantu FC), Luciano Matsoso (Black Leopards), Mabuti Potloane (Matlama Football club), Tumelo Khutlang (Black Leopards), Jane Thaba Ntso (Matlama)

Forwards: Masoabi Nkoto (Real Kings FC), Motebang Sera (Matlama), Setho Moshoeshoe (LCS), Thapelo Tale (LCS)