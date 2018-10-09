Uganda Cranes set to don newly designed kit for Lesotho clash

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

When Uganda Cranes face Lesotho during the group L AFCON 2019 qualifiers at Mandela National Stadium, this Saturday, a newly designed jersey will be on display.

The new jersey will officially be made public on Wednesday, 10th October 2018.

This follows a decision by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to retire the current jersey used during the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017, in Gabon.

“We have resolved to retire the jersey after the tournament in Gabon,” FUFA President Moses Magogo told the media upon the team’s return from Gabon.

Last year, launched a new campaign to search for a new design for the Uganda Cranes jerseys.

There was also a Shs5M cash reward to the individual with the best design.

This competition was open for three categories; Uganda Cranes (Men), Crested Cranes (Women) and the other subsequent national teams including the Sand Cranes (National Beach Soccer team), Futsal, Kobs (U23), Hippos (U20) and Cubs (U17).

The jersey is predominantly red and yellow for home games and predominantly white for away games.

The winner of the jersey design for Uganda Cranes will watch free games at home free for one year.

Before the official kick off of the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon, FUFA entered into a short-term agreement with Errea sports kit manufacturers for the kits that were used.