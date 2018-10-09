Wakiso Giants Media

Wakiso Giants FC midfielder cum defender Ayub Kisaliita says the side can’t wait to get the Fufa Big League season started.

Kisaliita, one of the many new players at the club has been phenomenal in the pre-season practice matches and now feels the team is ready to rumble.

“We are now ready,” said Kisaliita on the club’s official website. “The friendly matches have helped us gel as a team, work on different combinations and sharpen our fitness,” he added.

Like most of his teammates, Kisaliita who has previously featured for giants Vipers, SC Villa and Express FC will be experiencing a whole new environment in the lower division but knows what is expected of him.

“The goal is to help the team qualify for the top division. Big league is a new challenge but as players, we are ready to prove we can be good there as well.

The Fufa Big League 2018/19 kick off tentatively kicks off on Thursday October 11 although the fixture are yet to be released by the FA.