AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Libya is never a threat to Nigeria, says legendary goalie Rufai

AFCON 2019 qualifiers:

Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Nigeria Super Eagles Vs Libya Mediterranean Knights

Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Nigerian Ex-international, Peter Rufai, 55, believes Libya is not a threat to the Super Eagles as the two countries face off in a group E double header AFCON 2019 qualifier.

Nigeria hosts the first leg on Saturday, October 13 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before the two countries face off again three days’ time.

Rufai, who represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cup finals and played several AFCON tournaments,, told a Lagos based radio in an interview that Libya doesn’t have what it takes to stop the Super Eagles from picking the maximum points.

Even if they get the best coach from Brazil or Germany, as far as African football is concerned, Libya is not a threat to Nigeria. The Super Eagles have good players that have played on the international scene with lots of experience. Our players are more formidable and composed. All that is needed against Libya is just for them to be composed, understand themselves, enjoy the game and not be complacent.

Nigeria Super Eagles sit third on the table on three points after losing their opening encounter 2-0 to South Africa.

Libya tops the standings following a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Seychelles 5-1 in their opening game before holding South Africa 0-0 in their second group fixture.

Meanwhile, stand-in skipper Ahmed Musa and 21 other invited Super Eagles arrived in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State.

Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi, defenders William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Leon Balogun, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo are among those at the Ibom Meridien Hotels and Resort.

The others are midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Kalu, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo, and forwards Isaac Success, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Only Russia-based wing back Bryan Idowu and China-based forward Odion Ighalo were expected on Wednesday.

The Libyan Football Federation confirmed that a 54-man delegation comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff and LFF officials will fly into Ibom International Airport, Uyo aboard a chartered aircraft on Thursday.