Excitement as FUFA launches Uganda Cranes new jersey

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

In a fully packed Mandela National Stadium board room, a new Uganda Cranes kit has been launched before the media on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

The kit is in red, white and yellow colours with a V-neck design having the three national flag colours (Black, yellow and red) assembled down in an ivory format.

The kit was designed by Umar Mukasa, who emerged as the best in a competition set by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA). He wins himself annual free access to all Uganda Cranes head games and cash reward of Shs 2.5M.

FUFA boss Moses Magogo tagged the moment as a special one for the federation, Uganda Cranes and country as well.

“This is another occasion that we come here to complete what we promised. The manufacturer for the Uganda Cranes new kit is Mafro. We would like to thank the manufacturer for the work well done. We are in very close talks with the kit sponsor,” Magogo noted.

Uganda Cranes kit is predominately red for home, white for away and yellow as the other colour.

There are other designs for the other teams senior women, Uganda U-23, U-20 and U-17.

The event to launch the jersey was also graced by the representative from the official Uganda Cranes sponsor, Airtel Uganda Limited.

Addressing journalists at the launch, Airtel Uganda communications and brand manager Remmie Kisakye stated that they still have close memories with the retired jersey and hoped for the best with the new one;

“We have mixed feelings. We were very pessimistic with the jerseys. We have good memories when we started. The memories are very fresh. All the good things come to an end. We pray that the new jersey comes with luck as we seek to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations,” Kisakye remarked.

FUFA First Vice president Justus Mugisha and the second VP Darius Mugoye, Executive Committee member Chris Kalibala are some of the other officials who attended the launch.

Uganda Cranes will wear the new kit starting with the home and away games against Lesotho in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.