FMU to review points over Pearl Rally classification

The Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) through it’s Sporting Commission is set to review the current national championship standings.

This follows a letter by 2017 national champion Christakis Fitidis seeking clarity over allocation of points after the Pearl of Africa Rally; a regional championship event that took place in July.

The inquiry however comes two months after the Pearl Rally.

World Motorsport governing body, the FIA passed a safety fuel tank rule that made it compulsory for cars competing in all continental championships to have an FT3 fuel tank.

The regulation was imposed for the first time during Uganda’s round of the African championship.

Several local crews that lacked the tank were automatically placed under Group S classification.

Despite the classification, crews were awarded points according to the national homologation status of the cars.

“I awarded the crews in the way appropriate basing on the national regulations concerning the regional event.

“The inquiry however sought for clarity over our decision. This matter is with the Sporting Commission which will review and make a decision, about the points,” said FMU Deputy Technical Jeff Kabagambe.

Katende Mukiibi, a member of the Sporting Commission acknowledges the issue is on their table.

“We are already underway having received the technical reports from the event. Am sure we shall resolve it very soon,” said Katende.

The Sporting Commission shall communicate later this week its decision to the DVP, Jeff Kabagambe who must make a public notice to the effect of a change of points or not.

Over 10 local crews were classified under Group S for the rally.

Currently, Ronald Sebuguzi leads the NRC with Susan Muwonge in second place, Jas Mangat is third while Hassan Alwi lies fourth.

With only one round left in the championship, a points change could cause a shift with the points difference narrowing the gap among the title contenders.

Current top four drivers’ standings

Ronald Sebuguzi 340 points Susan Muwonge 315 Jas Mangat 305 Hassan Alwi 230

Possible standings after the sporting commission review