Free State Stars humble Lesotho in warm up contest

Friendly Match:

Free State Stars 9-0 Lesotho

South Africa Premier League club Free State Stars FC humbled the Lesotho national football team (Likuena) 9-0 during a friendly match played at the Goble Park on Tuesday.

The “Ea Lla Koto”, who are coached by Luc Eymael, were in demolition mood during the practice game.

Judas Moseamedi led the assault with five individual goals to his name.

Sinethemba Jantjie added the other four goals for the Absa Premier club.

“We just finished now with the friendly against the national team of Lesotho who have to travel to Uganda , we won 9 – 0. Yes, you heard well…9 – 0. We played very well, I rotated the team. I started the same team that (played) last Saturday, except (Mpho) Maruping who was injured so I played Gandze in his place. Then I rotated the team Gandze played approximately the full game then came in Katlego, Ricardo all these players you know. I think after that they (Lesotho) will rest then go to Uganda. It was a good national team that was playing and the players that were there played, there is approximately only one who didn’t play. For now, I’m giving a four-day rest for my players ” Eymael was quoted by South African web portal, Soccer Laduma.

Free State Stars is preparing for the their next engagement against Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout on the weekend of 20/21 October.

Meanwhile, Lesotho is expected to travel to Uganda on Thursday evening ahead of the upcoming Afcon 2019 qualifier against Uganda Cranes at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on October 13.

The two countries will once against lock horns three days later at Setsoto Stadium on Tuesday, 16th October 2018.

Uganda Cranes is still aloft of group L with four points after two games.

Lesotho Likuena and Tanzania Taifa Stars each have two points with Lesotho is expected in the country on Thursday.