Full house for Uganda Cranes prior to Lesotho duel | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

1st Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes vs. Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

FUFA Media

On a cloudy Wednesday morning, It is 9:55 AM and the Uganda Cranes bus makes a grand entry through the main entrance of the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Aboard are the 24 Uganda Cranes players and members of the technical team ready to conduct the routine morning session prior to the first leg of the double header with the Lesotho Likuena (Crocodiles).

As the players and officials alight from the team bus, there is a smile flashing off the face of every member.

The smile definitely communicates something positive and most importantly promising prior to the D-Day, Saturday.

The majestic strides of the players from the dressing rooms to the field of player is another testament of the confidence at hand.

The coaches Sebastien Desabre, his assistant Mathias Lule, goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba and trainer D’Antonio Gerome were all actively involved in planting the training cones and organizing the balls before the players were engaged in the limbering session.

All the players looked lively throughout the session that had a 10 minute warm up period, ball work session and small sided game arrangement.

The keen media personnel closely followed the proceedings meanwhile the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) boss also watched the players going through the paces.

As the three goalkeepers Dennis Onyango (also the team captain), Salim Jamal and Charles Lukwago were engaged by the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba in thorough ball work drills, the rest of the 21 outfield players got involved in a small game with emphasis on ball possession, department management with solid defending and shooting.

“We are ready to die a little for the country against Lesotho. All the players are ready” vice captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda noted on Tuesday.

The team will return to training on Wednesday afternoon before the closing two sessions on Thursday and Friday.

The Full 24 man Uganda Cranes squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundown, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia ), Moses Waisswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)