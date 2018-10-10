Mwanja, Wanzala smile to 2018 Independence Day Golf tourney titles

2018 Pepsi Independence Day Tournament:

Outstanding performers (Overall winners):

Men: Becca Mwanja

Women: Martha Babirye

Professionals: Fred Wanzala

Uganda Golf Club members Becca Mwanja and Martha Babirye smiled to the podium as the 2018 Pepsi Independence Day overall men and women respective winners at the leafy Palm Valley Golf Course, located in Akright City – Kakungulu Estate, off Kampala – Entebbe Highway on Tuesday.

Lake Victoria Serena based professional Fred Wanzala, who struck a phenomenal 6 – under par 65 during the final round of the 54 holes action toppled the rest of the other 35 professionals to partake the lion’s share of the Shs 30M total kitty for the paid ranks.

Like the script was during the previous year, Mwanja and Wanzala had also won the top overall men and professional titles.

“I came all out to defend my title. This was a great tournament. I had a strategy to first play safe right from the Tee. Palm Valley being a short course also favoured my style of play. I thank the sponsors especially Pepsi and the chairman Amos Nzeyi. I saw kudos to the rest of the other golfers” Mwanja stated in his acknowledgement speech at the famous 19th hole during dinner and the official prize giving ceremony.

Mwanja, the national team golf captain scored 41 stable ford points, to win on count back against Collins Ajidra who was rewarded with the group A (handicap 0-9 players) top prize.

Babirye, in her victory speech spoke of her journey to success. “I aimed for par scores. The birdies were credits although I also managed to get some boggies. I am very happy for this victory” Babirye remarked.

Both Mwanja and Babirye were rewarded with a 41-Television set each, gift hampers from Mukwano and each earned a weekend for two expense at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Come the professionals (who played 54 holes on Sunday and Monday), Wanzala scored 70, 72 and 65 for 207 total gross to win the group.

Phillip Kasozi took second place with a total gross of 223. Other top performers among the pros included Entebbe based professional Vincent “Araali” Byamukama (224), Robert Happy (225), Abraham Ainemani (229), Jinja’s Opio Onito (229) and Silver Opio (229).

A total of 19 professionals (out of 36) made the cut to have a share of the Shs 30M from the sponsors.

The rest of the professionals who had a share of the money were; Dennis Anguyo, Saidi Mawa, Brian Toolit, Abbey Bagalana, Joseph Mawejje, Ian Odokonyero, Herman Mutawe, David Kamulindwa, Brian Mwesigwa and Robert Oluba.

Other outstanding group top performers:

Collins Ajidra, Eddy Chou and Dr. Peter Apell excelled in the men’s groups A, B and C respective catergories.

Anne Kiconco and Eva Magala succeeded in group B and A respectively.

Wendy Angudeyo won the nearest to the pin ladies contest and Fred Kimbugwe excelled for the men.

Michael Tumusiime and Irene Nakalembe were the men and women longest drive winners.

The Independence day golf championship is an annual event bankrolled by Crown Beverages Limited under the Pepsi brand as the anchor sponsors, supported by a wide range of partners like Mukwano Industries, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, ICEA Insurance

Pepsi chairman Amos Nzeyi, while addressing the gallery at the prize giving ceremony vowed to continuously support the tournament as a mechanism to support golf growth in the country.

“It is our honour as Crown Beverages Limited to continuously support this tournament every Independence day for the past 9 years. This is part of the company’s social corporate responsibility cause and we shall continue to support this event. Special credit to the professionals led by Sadi Atibu and Deo Akope who taught golf to the youngsters who are now doing well” Nzeyi spoke at the 19th hole.

There was entertainment by Cindy, winning and dancing until the wee-hours of the night.

Golfers switch attention to the annual JBG golf open at Entebbe Golf Club this weekend.

The professionals and gross players will tee off on Thursday before the main event comes up on Saturday.

All Prizes:

Longest Drive:

Men : Michael Tumusiime

Women:Irene Nakalembe

Nearest to the pin:

Men: Fred Kimbugwe

Group B (Ladies):

Winner : Annet Kiconco (22 Stableford points)

1st runners up : Grace Kabonero (21 stableford points) – Countback

2nd runners up: Wendy "Onduparaka" Angudeyo (21 Stableford points)

Group A (Ladies):

Winner: Eva Magala (28 Stable ford points)

1st Runners up : Peace Kabaweska (26 Stable ford points)

2nd Runners up: Irene Nakalembe (25 Stable ford points)

Men (Group A):

Winner: Collins Adijra (41 Stableford Points)

1st Runners up : Michael Tumusiime (40 Stableford Points)

2nd Runner up: Bashir Baguma (38 Stable ford points)

Men (Group B):

Winner : Mark Lutwama (35 Stable ford Points)

1st Runners up: Michael Monnie (31 Stable ford points) – count-back

2nd Runners up: Dr Peter Apell (31 Stableford points)

Men (Group C):

Winner : General Gier (38 Stable ford points)

1st Runners up: Dickson (31 Stable ford points)

2nd Runners up: Eddy Chou (31 Stable ford points)

Cast of winners (7 Past editions):

2018 : Becca Mwanja (Men), Martha Babirye (Ladies) & Fred Wanzala (Pros)

2017 : Becca Mwanja (Men), Gloria Mbaguta (Ladies) & Fred Wanzala (Pros)

2016 : Wu Wei Ling (Men), Eva Magala (Ladies) & Dennis Anguyo (Pros)

2015 : Enock Nuwagaba (Men) & Evelyn Asiimwe (Ladies)

2014: Davis Kashaka (Men), Flavia Namakula (Ladies) & Vincent Byamukama (Pros)

2013 : Don Gorman (Men), Angel Eaton (Ladies) & Silver Opio (Pros)

2012: Charles Dickens Langoya (Men), Getrude Acato (Ladies) & Deo Akope (Pros)