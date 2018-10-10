2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

First Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes vs. Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

State House

When the Uganda Cranes travel to Lesotho for the return leg of the 2019 AFCON qualifier in Maseru, there will be no concerns of delays on the way ahead of the Tuesday, 16th October 2018 clash.

Uganda’s number one senior citizen, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has chartered a plane to assist the team travel to Lesotho.

The development was confirmed at the Entebbe State House on Tuesday night as the rest of the country celebrated Uganda’s 56th Independence day anniversary.

The offer also comes along with a Shs 200M cash contribution from the Government to Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to help the team travel to Lesotho without any hitches.

State House

This was a perfect independence day for FUFA and Uganda Cranes in particular as the country works around the clock to ensure qualification to the Africa’s biggest footballing fiesta – the African Cup of Nations tournament that will be staged in Cameroon come 2019.

Addressing the players, President Museveni, who had earlier in the day officiated at the 56th Uganda Independence celebrations at Kyotera, noted;

The government will charter a plane to transport the team to Lesotho for their Africa Cup of Nations encounter next Tuesday. I hope the team maintains their top spot and qualifies for the 2019 championship in Cameroon. Each player will also receive a token of appreciation. I watched some of their games in Gabon but noticed their shots were lacking in power. I hope the managers can do something about the diet and training to ensure the players are stronger, like the late David Otii was.

State House

Speaking on behalf of the players, team captain Denis Onyango lauded the President and the First Lady Janet Museveni (Minister of Education and Sports) for the recent support towards the Uganda Cranes and football.

The delegation to State House was led by FUFA 1st Vice President Justus Mugisha, accompanied by second vice President Darius Mugoye, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson and the FUFA Finance Director Decolas Kiiza.

Mugisha remarked;

The support from the President is a sign that he follows and loves sports. Football has been picking good results partly because of such support from the fountain of honour and office of Education and Sports. This offer will help the team fly in time to Maseru for the game

The Uganda Cranes Technical team led by head coach Sebastien Desabre was also in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Cranes will on Wednesday morning resume training at Mandela National Stadium.