Ethiopia 0-0 Kenya

TFF

Kenya Harambee Stars maintained their grip on top of group F with a hard fought goalless draw in Addis against hosts Ethiopia.

The match watched a full capacity crowd saw the hosts dominate possession from the onset to the final whistle but the Kenyan defended with grit and created goal scoring opportunities too.

The hosts were unfortunate as they had two goals disallowed for offside in either half and also denied by the base of the post midway the second half.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne opted for a defensive pairing of Musa Muhammad and Brian Mandela and the duo never disappointed.

Victor Wanyama was immense in the middle of the pack against the fast passing Ethiopians while Michael Olunga was so much isolated up front.

Kenya stay top with four points after three games, same as Ethiopia who are likely to lose three points for their win over now banned Sierra Leone should Fifa uphold the ban.

The two sides face off in the return match on Sunday with a win for Harambee Stars guaranteeing them a spot in Cameroon 2019.