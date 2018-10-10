St Lawrence, Bugema win quarter final opening legs | 2018 University Football League

2018 University Football League (First Legs):

YMCA 0-1 St. Lawrence

St. Lawrence Bugema University 1-0 IUIU

UFL

St Lawrence and Bugema universities have the early advantage ahead of the return legs for their respective quarter finals in the 2018 University Football League (UFL).

Either teams recorded 1-0 slim victories during the first legs.

St Lawrence won on the road away to YMCA on Tuesday whilst Bugema pipped IUIU in Bugema

Isaac Ogwang’s 42nd minute goal ensured maximum points for St Lawrence.

On the other hand, Frank Mugomba was the hero with a priceless 87th minute winner as Bugema University outwitted visiting IUIU from Mbale

Johnson Kasajja, the team captain of Bugema was voted man of the match for his outstanding display.

According to the Anthony Tumwesigye, the league manager, exciting action resumes on Thursday with one more game as two-time champions Kampala University hosts Uganda Christian University (UCU) at Namboole Stadium outside pitch at 2:00pm.

Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi is the defending champion.

