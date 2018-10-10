The Uganda Premier League has confirmed change of venue for the Tooro United versus Kirinya Jinja SS duel.

The fixture due on October 19 will now be hosted at Kavumba Recreation Ground and not Buhinga stadium as earlier indicated in the fixture.

In a letter dated October 10, UPL explains that Tooro United did ask for change of venue in their letter dated October 8.

“Reference is made to your letter sent on Monday 8th October 2018 in which you’re requesting the Secretariat to change the venue for match #19 Tooro United FC Vs Kirinya Jinja SSS FC that will be played on Tuesday 16th October 2018….,” read part of the letter signed by CEO Bernard Bainamani.

“In your letter you notified us that Buhinga Stadium was earlier booked for another activity and you requested the match be played at Kavumba Recreation Centre.

“Accordingly, the Secretariat has considered your request and changed the match venue for match #19 Tooro United FC Vs Kirinya Jinja SSS FC from Buhinga Stadium to Kavumba Recreation Centre. Time and date remain the same.

Tooro United had previously hosted their games at Kavumba while still referred to as Soana.