We are working for six points off Lesotho, says Cranes midfielder Sadam

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

1st Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

KAWOWO SPORTS

Uganda Cranes midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma acknowledges the bold fact that the team is working towards accomplishing the target of getting six points off Southern African nation, Lesotho in the upcoming double header of the AFCON 2019 qualification process.

Speaking to journalists after the team’s Wednesday training at Mandela National Stadium, Sadam who turns out for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club in the Uganda Premier league noted the need to secure the six points from the double header.

We need six points. We are aware of the threat posed by a team as Lesotho. Therefore, we can not underrate them.

Learning from Tanzanian game:

Sadam, one of the eight locally based players on the final 24-man team in residential camp says that they are willing to improve upon the mistakes conducted in the Tanzanian game.

We ought to improve upon the mistakes from the last game against Tanzania especially about scoring. There is need to maintain creating the chances and converting the chances. The mood in the camp is high and positive. We shall not disappoint.

On Wednesday, the Uganda Cranes conducted a double session.

The evening session was conducted on a slippery surface following the afternoon downpour.

The Full 24 man Uganda Cranes squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundown, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia ), Moses Waisswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)