City Oilers a win away from sixth National Basketball League title

Power 72-83 City Oilers | Oilers lead series 3-1

Tsaubah Stone

The City Oilers have not been perfect. They lost the opening game of the National Basketball League playoff finals, terribly. They have endured injuries and, at times, bouts of complacency. Their path to the sixth title in as many years is as clear as day.

It has taken work, which might sound ridiculous, given their lavish roster. But Game 4 was evidence of the work the side puts in every session at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi.

The result was the same. For the third time in a row, the Oilers put ice on Power’s come back. They beat Power, 83-72, on Wednesday night at Lugogo Indoor Arena to go within a single of the title, thwarting every challenge that Paul “MacGyver” Odong could muster.

It was a pretty competitive Game 4 to start, as Oilers jumped out to an early five-point lead at the start of the first quarter, only to see Power battle back and take a lead of their own as the period progressed. But the Oilers used a late burst to push their advantage back to five points at the end of the quarter.

Oilers never assumed a significant lead in the second quarter as Power made sure they never fell behind by double digits. They trailed by just three points (41-44) at halftime.

While Power were just five points behind at the start of the final frame — and seemingly having an advantage with Oilers front court in foul trouble — Oilers, as they are known to do, found separation in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Omony made a 3-pointer to push their lead to 8, and a sense of doom settled over the Power faithful, and sympathizers. Odong connected one of two foul shots, but at the other end, crisp ball movement got Omony open and the forward connected from three-point range for a 10-point lead with 7:40 to play.

Ben Komakech followed up with a lay-up and Power was done.

Omony finished with game high 22 points, Tony Drileba scored 18 points, Komakech and James Okello contributed 13 points apiece.

Odong — who was Oilers’ major adversary — scored 21 points, Geoffrey Soro contributed 12 and Philip Ameny had 11 points to go with as many rebounds.