Lesotho arrives in Uganda prior to double header opening leg

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

1st Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

• Uganda Cranes Vs Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

• Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

A delegation of 26 players and officials for the Lesotho national football team (Likuena) arrived in Uganda on Thursday afternoon ahead of the AFCON 2019 group L first leg at Mandela National Stadium.

The group arrived at Entebbe International Airport at 2:30 PM aboard South African Airways on flight SA 160.

They were received by the FUFA protocol team that had Mansoor Kimumwe, Richard Nandigobe among others.

The team is accommodated at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala and will conduct their final session at Mandela National Stadium on Friday evening.

Moses Maliehe, the Lesotho national team head coach sounded confident upon arrival;

We are here for business. We traveled well and are set for the game against Uganda. Uganda is top of the group and we respect them but we shall give them a run of their money.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The visiting delegation will miss experienced players as Bokang Sello and Lesia Thetsane who did not travel to Uganda.

Bantu Football Club left-back Bokang will miss the game because of suspension having accumulated two yellow cards while Thetsane has been held back due to academic commitments.

The two countries face off in a double header, first this Saturday at Namboole Stadium before squaring off three days later in Maseru city, three days later at the Setsoto Stadium.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Uganda currently leads group L with four points in two games.

Lesotho and Tanzania share second position with two points apiece and Cape Verde has picked just one point.

The two top countries in each of the groups will qualify for the continental competition to be staged in Cameroon come the year, 2019.

Lesotho Likuena Team

Goalkeepers: Samuel Khetsekile (FC Masheshena), Lomani Mphuthi (LDF FC), Mohau Kuenane (Free agent)

Defenders: Kopano Tseka (Lioli Football club), Mafa Moremoholo (Lioli Football club), Nkau Lerotholi (LMPS), Basia Makepe (LMPS)

Midfielders: Tsepo Toloane (LDF), Tsotleho Jane (Free agent), Hlompho Kalake (Bantu FC), Luciano Matsoso (Black Leopards), Mabuti Potloane (Matlama Football club), Tumelo Khutlang (Black Leopards), Jane Thaba Ntso (Matlama)

Forwards: Masoabi Nkoto (Real Kings FC), Motebang Sera (Matlama), Setho Moshoeshoe (LCS), Thapelo Tale (LCS).