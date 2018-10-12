AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Uganda Cranes head coach Desabre optimistic about home win over Lesotho

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

1st Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre remains optimistic with the chances of the national team winning the home game against Lesotho this Saturday.

Addressing the media during the pre-match press conference on Friday at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, the Frenchman hinted on the significance of this particular game.

This game against Lesotho is an important one for qualification for Uganda Cranes to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team is in good spirits. I have spoken to players and they understand the importance of this game.

Confidence building:

Desabre who has guided the national team to just one victory in ten matches (3-1 home win against Sao Tome and Principe), also hinted about the improved confidence levels for his troops;

We have improved upon the level of confidence for the players. The three points will be crucial for the home fans and country as well. It is important to play good football as well. I am happy with the camp. We are ready.

While responding to a question posed on why the team insists on using two defensive midfielders, Desabre was philosophical;

Uganda Cranes is not like Cameroon. First we analyze the offensive animation of the opposition and that is why we applied the two defensive midfielders like for the Tanzanian game. We created the chances in the last game even with the two defensive minded midfielders. Uganda Cranes is a good team. The win against Lesotho will be important to give confidence to the team in the ten months I have been in charge. We shall give 200 percent to the team.

Crucial fans’ support:

In a special way, Desabre has urged the fans to come and support the team;

I urge the fans to support the team like they did against Tanzania. We need to qualify for AFCON as a unit.

The technical team is set to name a new central defensive pairing since Murushid Jjuuko, the usual first choice player is suspended for the game.

Jjuuko featured alongside Hassan Wasswa Mawanda against Tanzania in the goal-less goal.

In Jjuuko’s absence, either Isaac Isinde or Timothy Awany are available for selection to partner the all-round Mawanda.

The Cranes conducted their final training session on Friday morning on a moist ground following the overnight rains.

