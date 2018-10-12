Denis Onyango: Home win will settle Uganda Cranes nerves prior to return leg

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

1st Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango asserts that the efforts for the national team to get maximum points in the home game against Lesotho will help them get the confidence ahead of the return leg on Tuesday.

Onyango was addressing the media during the pre-match press conference at Mandela National Stadium board room on Friday.

We are ready to try our best. We want to go to Maseru with positive results after a home win. Everyone is ready. With the support of the nation (fans and media), we need to lift the team. There are no injuries at the moment. Everyone is in shape and we shall give our best.

The Mamelodi Sundowns first choice goalkeeper urges his teammates to accord the due respect to the Southern African nation;

Lesotho is not a small team. In football there is no small team in Africa. They have not lost any game like us.

Home pressure:

Onyango acknowledged the fact there is pressure during the home games which can be contained;

Well, there is pressure at home because we set up a record of winning the games. There is pressure everywhere. We have to win and cool down the pressure. As Professional footballers, we are always ready to play football. The advantage is that we are at home, we have to play our hearts out during the first leg. It is one game at a time. We believe we shall it to the next stage.

The two countries face off in a double header, first this Saturday at Namboole Stadium before squaring off three days later in Maseru city, three days later at the Setsoto Stadium.

Uganda currently leads group L with four points in two games.

Lesotho and Tanzania share second position with two points apiece and Cape Verde has picked just one point.

The two top countries in each of the groups will qualify for the continental competition to be staged in Cameroon come the year, 2019.