Lesotho head coach Maliehe vows for a spirited display against Uganda Cranes

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

1st Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

Lesotho national football team head coach Moses Maliehe has promised a spirited showing when his side takes on Uganda Cranes in the first of the AFCON 2019 group L qualification double header this Saturday at Namboole Stadium.

Maliehe, a former Lesotho U-20 head coach made the assurance moments after the team arrived in Uganda on Thursday aboard South African Airways, on flight SA 160.

We know how Uganda plays and have respect for them because they are top of the group at the moment. However, we are on a mission that we shall accomplish. We shall give a spirited fight in the two legs starting with this Saturday game.

Maliehe also hinted on the preparations that they have had since they played Cape Verde in Maseru;

We have been training well and had a practice game in South Africa against Free State Stars. The results from the practice match (Lesotho lost 9-0) matter less because we played 30-30 minutes and that club had all their players. We used a handful of them. This will be a different game plan altogether.

He is well aware that Namboole Stadium is natural grass compared to the astro turf surface they are used to at the Setsoto arena in Maseru.

Yes, I know the different in the playing surfaces. There is a very big difference. In Lesotho, we do not only have artificial grass but there are some fields which are natural and we have practiced on them too.

The Lesotho 26 man delegation checked in at the lavish Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala city.

They are expected to train at the Mandela National Stadium on Friday evening for at least one hour as mandated by the CAF match competitions rules and regulations.

The visiting side did not travel with two of their key players; Bokang Sello and Lesia Thetsane.

The Bantu Football Club left-back Bokang is suspended for the first leg because of two yellow cards but could play in the return leg on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Thetsane is in the US to complete his academics.

Uganda Cranes head to the first leg with an upper hand since they are top of group L with four points in two matches.

Lesotho and Tanzania share second position with two points each.

Cape Verde Islands are rock bottom with a point earned in two matches.

Tanzania traveled to Cape Verde for the Saturday clash before the same countries will face off in Dar es salaam on Tuesday.

The two top countries in each of the groups will qualify for the continental competition to be staged in Cameroon come the year, 2019.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Lesotho Likuena Players in Uganda:

Goalkeepers: Samuel Khetsekile (FC Masheshena), Lomani Mphuthi (LDF FC), Mohau Kuenane (Free agent)

Defenders: Kopano Tseka (Lioli Football club), Mafa Moremoholo (Lioli Football club), Nkau Lerotholi (LMPS), Basia Makepe (LMPS)

Midfielders: Tsepo Toloane (LDF), Tsotleho Jane (Free agent), Hlompho Kalake (Bantu FC), Luciano Matsoso (Black Leopards), Mabuti Potloane (Matlama Football club), Tumelo Khutlang (Black Leopards), Jane Thaba Ntso (Matlama)

Forwards: Masoabi Nkoto (Real Kings FC), Motebang Sera (Matlama), Setho Moshoeshoe (LCS), Thapelo Tale (LCS).