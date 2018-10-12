Saturday October 13

Uganda Vs Lesotho – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

KAWOWO SPORTS

Uganda Cranes have no room for error when they take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho in a group L qualifier of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup.

The two sides come into the game on the back of disappointing home draws in the previous games – Uganda were held to a goalless draw by Tanzania while Lesotho were frustrated at home by Cape Verde.

Sebastien Desabre, whose reign with the national team has seen just one victory, is optimistic of getting victory for the team while his counterpart

What the coaches say:

Desabre (Uganda): This game against Lesotho is an important one for qualification for Uganda Cranes to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team is in good spirits. I have spoken to players and they understand the importance of this game.

We have improved upon the level of confidence for the players. The three points will be crucial for the home fans and country as well. It is important to play good football as well. I am happy with the camp. We are ready.

Maliehe (Lesotho): We know how Uganda plays and have respect for them because they are top of the group at the moment. However, we are on a mission that we shall accomplish. We shall give a spirited fight in the two legs starting with this Saturday game.

Team News

Murushid Jjuuko (Uganda) is suspended after accumulation two yellow cards but the rest of the team is available for selection.

The visitors will miss the services of Bokang Sello and Lesia Thetsane who did not travel to Uganda.

Bantu Football Club left-back Bokang will miss the game because of suspension having accumulated two yellow cards while Thetsane has been held back due to academic commitments.

Key Stat:

The previous meeting between the two sides at Namboole was in 2006. Uganda won 3-0 with Geoffrey Massa scoring a brace while David Obua added the other.

Probable Cranes XI

Denis Onyango (GK ©), Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Awany, Hassan Wasswa, Denis Iguma, Moses Waiswa, Farouk Miya, Emmanuel Okwi, Derrick Nsibambi and Joseph Ochaya.