Samata won’t last beyond two rounds, vows Moses Golola

Courtesy

Early this year, it was announced that the much awaited fight between motor-mouthed Moses Golola and Umar Semata would happen in October.

And now, all is set for the fight on Saturday, October 13 at Freedom City in Namasuba, along Kampala-Entebbe Road.

The fighters weighed in on Friday afternoon at Pacify Executive Hotel in Natete with Golola at 76.2kg and Semata slightly heavier at 76.4kg ahead of a K1 style of five rounds, each lasting three minutes.

Golola, as you would expect, was spirited at the weigh-in and said his opponent will not last beyond two rounds.

“I can’t fight with Semata for five rounds, come on mehn…” Golola said with the usual comic self. “Me the champion, the world greatest…? I’m just going to squeeze him. I think if he remains the first round, the second round wont be easy for him,” he added.

Golola has lost only four of his 41 bouts while Semata who has been in the ring more than his opponent has won 44 of over 70 fights.

There will be several undercard fights on the night before the main one.