Uganda Cranes new kit is superb and inspirational, says skipper Onyango

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

1st Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

Entry Fees: Ordinary (U.shs 15,000/=), VIP (U.shs 40,000/=) and VVIP (U.shs 150,000/=)

Return Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango has sung special praise of the newly designed national team jersey.

“The design and material of the new Uganda Cranes is great. Besides the logo and national team flag, everything else is amazing. I do hope that the new jersey will inspire us every-time we are representing our country in competitive matches” Onyango noted.

The new kit was manufactured by Mafro and it is in colours of red (home matches), white (away) and yellow (secondary colour).

This kit has a V-designed neck with the national colours of black, yellow and red running down the tip of the neck in an ivory format.

The idea to have a new kit on board was passed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive after retiring the historic jersey that Uganda donned at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, a feat achieved after 38 years of absence from continental football.

Musa Umaru designed the jersey after winning a competition set by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), earning himself a cash reward of Shs 2.5M as well as free access to all Uganda Cranes home matches for a year long period.

The jersey will be put on for the first time when Uganda Cranes face Lesotho in the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium this Saturday.

Other jerseys for national teams (women senior team, U-20 and U-23) were also designed.

FUFA boss Moses Magogo has advised the football family to acquire the jerseys at the legitimate selling points to avoid counterfeits.

“We decided to retired the old jersey that Uganda Cranes used at the AFCON finals in Gabon. We shall keep that special jersey in the museum. About the new jersey, it was designed by Umar Mukasa and manfactured by Mafro at a very big discount. The jerseys are on the market and we advise the public to avoid counterfeits by buying the jerseys at the official designated selling points” Magogo told journalists during the kit launch held at the Mandela National Stadium board room on Wednesday, 10th October 2018.

Football fans can purchase the jerseys at the FUFA store in Mengo, Kampala.