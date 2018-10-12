Saturday, October 13 | Ndejje University

W: Ndejje vs. Makerere – 1:00 pm

Ndejje vs. Makerere – 1:00 pm W: UCU vs. UMU – 3:00 pm

UCU vs. UMU – 3:00 pm M: UCU vs. UMU – 5:00 pm

UCU vs. UMU – 5:00 pm M: Ndejje vs. Makerere – 7:00 pm

Tsaubah Stone

The University Floodlights Basketball League heads to Ndejje this weekend as match day two of the second season season continues.

Defending champions and favorites Ndejje University (men) will be looking to consolidate their top spot in Group A when they face Makerere University that will be playing their first game of the season.

Uganda Christian University who are seen as Ndejje’s major challengers for the crown will be be in action for the first time this season. The will face Uganda Martyrs University in the third game of the day.

In the women’s division, hosts Ndejje will play Makerere in the first game of the afternoon while UMU will face favorites UCU, who could use their B side with the National Basketball League finals starting on Wednesday.

Actions shifts to UCU

Next week, UCU will host the games on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, KIU will take on hosts in both categories as International University of East Africa (IUEA) will play Nkumba in the men’s category.

On Thursday, UCU will play Kyambogo while Nkumba will battle Makerere University.