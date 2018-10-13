AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Gomez stars with a brace as Cape Verde humbles visiting Tanzania

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

1st Leg: Cape Verde 3-0 Tanzania

Return Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Tanzania Vs Cape Verde – National Stadium, Dar es salaam

Cape Verde Islands recorded their first victory in the on-going AFCON 2019 qualifiers, triumphing 3-0 against Tanzania at Praia stadium on Friday.

Ricard Gomes scored twice in the opening 23 minutes as the West Africans took a 2-0 lead heading to the half time break.

Gomes struck the opener in the 16th minute before he added the second seven minutes later.

Stopira then wrapped the scoring business with the icing on the already baked cake with five minutes to the climax of the game.

This was the first win of Cape Verde having lost 1-0 at home to Uganda in the group L opener in Praia before rallying from a goal down to hold Lesotho to a one all draw in the second leg.

Cape Verde Islands thus overtakes Uganda Cranes aloft the summit of group L.

Both countries now have four points but the Islanders have a goal advantage.

Tanzania is now rock bottom with two points as Lesotho who face Uganda on Saturday remains third with two points.

Team Line Ups:

Cape Verde XI: Thierry Graça, Stopira, Jeffrey Fortes, Gêgê, Tiago Almeida, Ponck, Babanco, Garry Rodrigues, Héldon, Ricardo Gomes, Djaniny

Tanzania XI: Aishi Manula, Michael, Banda, Morris, Mwantika, Kessy, Mao, Yahya, Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu, Msuva