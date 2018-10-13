© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes reclaimed top spot in Group L with a comfortable 3-0 win over Lesotho at Mandela National stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

Emmanuel Okwi scored twice while Farouk Miya scored the other from the spot in a repeat of the result recorded in 2006 in the 2008 Afcon qualifiers but how the Cranes players fare on the day.

Denis Onyango 6.0: He wasn’t tested as much but made a good save in the first half to deny Tumelo Khutlang. Nevertheless, he did look as stable in ball distribution on the day.

Nicholas Wadada 6.0: Defensively, he did well but offered little going forward despite having so much space.

Godfrey Walusimbi 7.0: He was defensively sound but like Wadada, didn’t offer as much going forward.

Hassan Wasswa 6.0: Struggled when Lesotho put men forward and never looked as comfortable on the ball but always made right decisions at the right time.

Denis Iguma 7.5: Finally played at his natural central defensive position and never disappointed. Calm and collected when in possession and read the game well.

Aucho Khalid 6.5: Reinstated into the starting eleven late but made the team tick with timely interceptions although he had a tough afternoon against the slippery Tumelo Khutlang and Tsoarelo Bereng.

Moses Waiswa 7.0: His long range passes opened up the Lesotho defence and was involved in the third goal with a sublime pass to Edirisa Lubega.

Farouk Miya 5.0: Converted from the spot and had few decent exchanges with Waiswa in the middle of the pack but did just average.

Joseph Ochaya 4.0: He didn’t look the part and failed to provide the width required of him but had some decent passes into the area especially one from the free kick.

Edirisa Lubega 7.0: Surprisingly started as the lead striker and didn’t disappoint with his pace and assisted Okwi’s third goal with a sublime ball into the area.

Emmanuel Okwi 9.0: Man of the Match performance from the Simba man. Scored twice and won a penalty in the first half but waned as the game wore on.

Substitutes

Sadam Juma 5.0: Replaced Ochaya and calmed the situation in the centre of the pack although he didn’t boss the midfield as he can do.

Isaac Muleme 5.0: Played the last ten minutes and created a very good chance for Kaddu.

Patrick Kaddu 5.0: Tried to use his aerial prowess to his advantage but didn’t do much.