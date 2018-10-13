Desabre names offensive minded Uganda Cranes XI against Lesotho | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

1st Leg: Saturday, 13th October 2018:

Uganda Cranes Vs Lesotho Likuena – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has named an offensive starting against Lesotho in the AFCON group L qualifier.

Team captain Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns maintains his starting slot in the goalkeeping department.

Nico Wakiro Wadada and Godfrey Walusimbi start at right and left backs respectively.

Kuwait based utility player Denis Iguma replaces the suspended Murushid Jjuuko in central defense to partner alongside Hassan Wasswa Mawanda.

Khalid Aucho starts in central midfield with Vipers Moses Waiswa the offensive option.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi starts at right attack whilst Joseph Benson Ochaya is at the opposite flank.

Prodigal son Faruku Miya and Edrisa Lubega are the two attackers.

The match will be officiated by Egyptians.

Uganda Cranes XI

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundown, South Africa), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Dennis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)

Substitutes

Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)

Suspended: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania),

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ali Mohammed Adelaid

Ali Mohammed Adelaid First Assistant Referee : Samir Gamal Saad

: Samir Gamal Saad Second Assistant Referee: Mahmoud El Regal

