Uganda Cup Quarterfinal Results

Main Cup

Heathens 27-03 Rams

Mongers 16-18 Kobs

Rhinos 15-26 Buffaloes

Pirates 18-13 Warriors

Shield

Hippos 85-03 Kyambogo

Walukuba 109-00 Busitema

Impis 104-00 Soroti

Stallions 34-13 Mbale

Last season’s winners of the Uganda Cup Black Pirates, losing finalists Heathens and semifinalists Kobs as well as Buffaloes advanced to last four of the tournament on Saturday.

However only Heathens who were facing a lowly Mulago Rams side at Kyadondo Rugby Ground had a relatively easy ride. The side that has recruited massively from Buffaloes beat Rams 27-03.

In the early kickoff at Legends Rugby Club, Buffaloes beat host Rhinos 26-15 before Pirates held their nerve to defeat spirited Warriors 18-13.

Meanwhile, Kobs left Entebbe bruised but with a 18-16 win over Plascon Mongers.

In the semifinals, Heathens and Kobs will face off as Buffaloes battle Pirates.