Wanderers, ACC to decide Division 2 Champion as Patidar, Tornado lie in wait

Kyambogo Oval: Africa Vs Tornado – 10:30 am

Tornado and Patidar are both tied on 59 points with Tornado ahead because of a better run and if both sides win tomorrow Tornado will walk away with the Division 2 title.

Tornado had the chance to seal the title last weekend but fell to the determined SKLPS side in Jinja and to make sure that their good work this season isn’t put to waste, they will need to over come ACC.

ACC were odds on favorites to gain promotion at the beginning of this season ahead of Tornado but at the end of the season Tornado will surely be in Division 2 next season while ACC will be left to lick their wounds.

Brian Adriko has led his young brigade from the front and without the suspended Trevor Bukenya, he will need to bring his A game together with Cosmas Kyewuta.

ACC has had an average season but they will give Tornado a bloody nose. They might be chasing nothing right now but a game between these local rivals, bragging rights is what means the most.

While Tornado battle ACC, they will be keeping an eye on what is happening at the lake side oval in Entebbe as Patidar battle Wanderers.

Wanderers are in buoyant mood after picking up a close win against Avengers last week at the same oval. Wanderers will be looking to avenge their first round defeat to the side. Patidar has lost only two games this season and if they avoid a third loss with ACC doing them a favour in Kyambogo, they will surely be crowned Division 2 champions.

The other game of the division will pit Avengers against SKLPS in Budo. Both teams are coming off contrasting fortunes with SKLPS the more confident side after picking up win against Tornado last weekend while Avengers lost to Wanderers.

These are the final games of the season in Division 2 but the formalities have been sorted as Tornado and Patidar are guaranteed promotion while Nile will have to drop down to Division 3.