Tobias Ginsberg

Ugandan long distance runners Joshua Cheptegei and Stellah Chesang recorded the fastest times at the second annual FNB Durban 10K CitySurfRun on Sunday.

Cheptei crossed the finish line in 27:16, the fastest ever time in 10km race on South African soil, bettering his own record from the same race set last year by 12 seconds.

“I am really happy with today. The knee is now 100% and today’s time shows me I am in better shape than I thought,” Cheptegei said after the race as quoted by www.thegames.co.za. “I said at the Press Conference on Friday that I wanted 27:20 or better, but I did not expect to go this much better,” e added.

Julien Wanders of Switzerland finished in second in a time of 27:32 while Kenyan Moses Koech came third in 27:46 while Stephen Mokoka was the first local to cross the finish line, coming home in 28:18 which was good enought for sixth place.

Chesang sets pace for women

In the women’s category, Stella Chesang shook off the competition crossing the line in 31:14, beating SA all-comers’ record of 31:33 set by Elana Meyer in Durban in 1991.

A quoted by www.thegames.co.za, Chesang said: “I felt I was in good shape, so when the gun went off, I just went

“No one came with but I felt good, so I just kept on going. This is a big result for me. I took 30 seconds off my best, so it really was a good day at the office for me.”

Another Ugandan Mercyline Chelangat, who won the race last year, finished second place in 31:33, and South African Irvette van Zyl ran a personal best of 32:06 to finish third.

Results | Top 10

Men:

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 27:16 Julien Wanders (SUI) 27:32 Moses Koech (KEN) 27:46 Stephen Kissa (UGA) 27:47 Mande Bushendich (UGA) 28:01 Stephen Mokoka (RSA) 28:18 Filmon Ande (ERI) 28:29 Ryan Mphahlele (RSA) 28:46 Elroy Gelant (RSA) 29:01 Canisious Nyamutsita (ZIM) 29:08

Women