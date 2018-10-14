Emmanuel Okwi was delighted after helping Uganda Cranes to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Lesotho but hailed team effort.

The forward on the score sheet twice and also won a penalty converted by Farouk Miya as the Cranes maintained grip at the top of group L of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

“We are very happy for the three points,” said the forward. “We have worked together as a team and got the points. We are on top but have another game in three days in Lesotho,” he added before revealing what he expects in the return match in Lesotho.

“It won’t be easy just like we have witnessed they are a good team and we shall need to double effort. There is a still long way to go but we shall give it all.

Okwi and the Cranes have already departed for Lesotho and take on the Crocodiles on Tuesday October 16.

Maximum points from the fixture will all but ensure Cranes return to the Afcon finals for the second successive time.