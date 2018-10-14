Uganda Cranes off to Lesotho for 2019 AFCON Qualifiers return leg

2019 AFCON Qualifiers (Group L)

Tuesday, 16th October 2018

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Setsoto Stadium, Maseru

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes delegation to Lesotho for the return leg of the 2019 AFCON Group L qualifier has set off on Sunday morning.

The 70 man delegation (24 players) left the country aboard a chartered flight facilitated by the head of state, President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta.

FUFA Executive committee member Richard Ochom led the delegation that also has the FA boss Moses Magogo, technical staff, FUFA Executive Committee members, FUFA delegates, National Council of Sports officials, members of parliament and other Government officials and some fans.

“We expect a good performance in the game because we had good preparations for this match. Let us pray for the best of expectations since our target is qualification to the AFCON tournament in Cameroon” Ochom stated.

The group is expected to arrive in Maseru at around noon (local time).

The Uganda Cranes face Lesotho on Tuesday, 16th October 2018 at the Setsoto stadium in the return tie of the double header.

Emmanuel Okwi’s brace and Faruku Miya’s penalty gave the Uganda Cranes a 3-0 win against Lesotho at Namboole stadium on Saturday.

Traveling Team

Players

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundown, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundown, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda) Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Dennis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Dennis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda) Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda)

Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda) Forwards: Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)

Technical Staff