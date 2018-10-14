Uganda finishes 3rd as Zimbabwe claims Africa Sevens title

Africa Sevens Cup

Finals: Kenya 5-17 Zimbabwe

Kenya 5-17 Zimbabwe 3rd Place Playoff: Madagascar 19-24 Uganda

Uganda settled for third place at the 2018 Africa Rugby Sevens tournament in Jemmel, Tunisia on Sunday.

Tolbert Onyango’s men beat surprise packs of the tournament Madagascar 24-19 in extra time to earn their place at the 2019 Hong Kong Sevens.

A couple of converted tries from Philip Wokorach, and a late late try from Justin Kimono to level the game at 19-all took the game to extra time and Adrian Kasito scored the game winning try against a determined Madagascar side.

Uganda had lost to Zimbabwe in the semifinals 24-19 despite leading 19-0 in the first half courtesy of tries from Michael Wokorach, Isaac Massa and Ian Munyani. Zimbabwe took full advantage of numbers with Uganda reduced to six men after Aaron Ofoirwoth red-carded.

Zimbabwe went on and defeated Kenya 17-5 to win the cup.

Kenya had only conceded a couple of tries in the tournament prior to the final but Zimbabwe who had been reduced to six men with Tarisai Mugariri in the sin-bin went ahead courtesy of a converted try from Shingirai Katsvere.

Brian Wahinya touched down for the East Africans after an interchange with Cyprian Kuto, and Kenya trailed 5-7 at the break.

At the start of the second half Tafadzwa Chitokwindo and Takudzwa Kumadiro beat Kenya’s defense for pace with the latter getting in Cheetahs’ second try that was unconverted.

Chitokwindo sealed the game with the third try for Zimbabwe.

Uganda, Zimbabwe to compete in Hong Kong 7s

Zimbabwe and Uganda qualified for World Sevens Series qualifying tournament for being the top two non-core teams in 2018 from the African region.

The two sides will compete at 2019 Hong Kong Sevens in April which acts as 2019/20 World Series qualifier. The tournament will bring together top two nations from each region with the sole winner of the competition set to become a core team for 2019/20 World Sevens Series.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be the 16th team at Dubai and Cape Town 7s legs of the 2018/19 World Sevens Series for being the top ranked side in on the continent.

Africa Sevens Pools

Pool A: Kenya, Morocco, Botswana

Pool B: Uganda, Senegal, Ghana

Pool C: Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Mauritius

Pool D: Madagascar, Namibia, Zambia

Results | Saturday, October 13

Group A

Kenya 49-00 Botswana

Morocco 24-00 Botswana

Kenya 41-00 Morocco

Group B

Uganda 45-00 Ghana

Senegal 24-12 Ghana

Uganda 31-00 Senegal

Group C

Zimbabwe 34-00 Mauritius

Tunisia 31-00 Mauritius

Zimbabwe 26-5 Tunisia

Group D

Madagascar 26-19 Namibia

Zambia 28-07 Namibia

Madagascar 19-12 Zambia

Results | Sunday, October 14

Cup Quarters

Kenya 33-07 Zambia

Uganda 14-10 Tunisia

Zimbabwe 19-00 Senegal

Madagascar 28-00 Morocco

9th- 12th semis

Namibia 14-00 Botswana

Ghana 40-00 Mauritius

5th-8th semis

Zambia 42-14 Morocco

Tunisia 12-07 Senegal

Cup semis

Kenya 36-05 Madagascar

Uganda 19-24 Zimbabwe

Finals/Placement

11th/12th: Mauritius 0-12 Botswana

Bowl final: Namibia 24-14 Ghana

7th/8th final: Senegal 26-24 Morocco

Plate final: Zambia 24-14 Tunisia