Bul Vs Paidha Black Angels Preview: Hosts seek redemption

by Ismael Kiyonga
Tuesday October 16

  • Bul Vs Paidha Black Angels – Njeru Technical Centre 4.30pm
BUL Football Club XI that faced KCCA in the super 8 duel

Following a 1-0 defeat to Tooro United in their previous outing, Bul FC have a chance to return to winning ways when they host Paidha Black Angels.

The hosts will also be targeting their first win at their new home, Njeru Technical Centre.

Paidha Black Angels come into the game on the back of a big win against Police FC in Arua in a game they came from a goal down to edge the Cops 2-1.

Peter Onen’s side will rely on the attacking prowess of Oromchan Villa and Hamis Tibita while the visitors will look to experienced Yuda Mugalu for goals.

The two sides have three points each attained from Police FC with Bul in 7th while PBA are 10th on the 16-team log.

