Chelangat wins gold, Chelimo settles for bronze at Youth Olympic Games

Ugandan athletes Sarah Chelengat claimed gold as Oscar Chelimo settled for bronze at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The two beat Kenyans and Ethiopians to win the 3000m races in the women’s and men’s categories respectively.

There was little to separate Chelangat who finished in 9:11.63 from Mercy Chepkorir Kararei (9:11.63) in the women’s 3000m. Abersh Minsewo Belay came third in a time of 9:14.99.

Chelimo crossed the 3000m finish line in 8:08.20, beating Berihu Aregawi Teklehaimanot who came second in a time of 8:09.17 and Jackson Kavesa Muema finished third in a time of 8:09.95.

Meanwhile, Chelangat also came first in cross-country to seal gold while Chelimo settled for bronze having finished third in the men’s event.

Another Ugandan runner Esther Yego Chekwemoi competed in the 2000m steeplechase and came eight in a time of 6:46.27.