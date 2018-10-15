Desabre lauds Uganda Cranes players for commanding performance over Lesotho

It may not be the right time for French born tactician Sebastien Desabre to chest thump after guiding the Uganda Cranes to his second home victory in 10 months after taking charge of the Africa’s team of the year – 2017.

Rightly so, Desabre reserves the full bragging patent rights given the kind of performance from the Uganda Cranes against Lesotho during a 3-0 home win at the dreaded Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The Frenchman has hailed the players for the job well executed at home well in time of the second leg this Tuesday.

The win was very important for us all. We dominated the first 25 minutes since we exerted a lot of pressure unto them. I thank the players for the commitment and dedication.

Improved motivation:

Desabre confesses he cherishes fancy “sexy” football where entertainment and purpose should be the norm.

In a way, he attributes the victory and commanding performance during the first leg to improved motivation.

The numerous talk sessions, training drills, thorough analysis of the opponents’ play reaped off dividends and in bulk.

Besides, prior to the game, all the players had pocketed a Shs 5M package from the head of state, President Yoweri Museveni.

We were well prepared and motivated. I am happy for the players. We sought for two early goals which we got and the third goal was equally important to seal off the game. The strategy this time round was to score goals.

Focus for Tuesday game:

In a quick flash, Desabre believes that the celebrations from the home game should remain in Kampala and only act as a stepping stone to the Tuesday match.

We need to focus quickly for the Tuesday game in Lesotho. The players are ready and we did not get any injuries or suspension.

In Maseru, Uganda Cranes welcomes back central defender Murushid Jjuuko.

The Simba Sports Club defender missed the first leg because of two accumulated cautions.

The 24 man squad that traveled aboard a Government chartered flight are fit and ready for the showdown on Tuesday.

Uganda Cranes returned to the summit of group L with 7 points off three matches.

Cape Verde who also beat Tanzania 3-0 in Praia remain second as Lesotho and Tanzania have each recorded two points apiece.

Uganda Cranes XI against Lesotho:

Denis Onyango (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa, Dennis Iguma, Khalid Aucho, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Moses Waiswa, Faruku Miya, Edrisa Lubega, Joseph Benson Ochaya

Substitutes:

Jamal Salim, Charles Lukwago, Isaac Isinde, FC, Isaac Muleme, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Tadeo Lwanga, Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)

Suspended: Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania)

Uganda Cranes Games under Desabre: