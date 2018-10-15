Harsh chilly weather conditions welcome the Uganda Cranes in Maseru

Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tuesday, 16th October 2018

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes

At Setsoto Stadium, Maseru (7 PM in Uganda, 6 PM in Lesotho)

When the Uganda Cranes contingent to Lesotho first stepped out of the chartered Boeing 737-500 at the Maseru Airport, each member on board was treated with fangs of a moist cold breeze.

Temperatures on Sunday had lowered to 20 degrees centigrade with severe rains evident.

The group with over 70 people (24 players) was received by the head of the advance team, Chrispus Muyinda and a former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Posent Omony, now living in Leostho as he handles Bantu Football Club, one of the most supported clubs in Lesotho.

All the passengers on board had safely arrived on Sunday afternoon in Maseru, the capital city following a 6 hour flight from Entebbe International with a slight stop over in Lusaka, Zambia.

“We arrived safely and everyone is in perfect condition. The journey was good and we thank our president, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the chartered flight offer. We pray that we achieve the best of results here in Maseru as we work towards securing qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon” Richard Ochom, the head of delegation stated.

The players and technical staff checked at the five star lavish Avani Maseru Hotel.

Later in the evening, the team held a one hour training session at the Setsoto stadium (artifical surface) under extreme cold conditions accompanied with windy rainny conditions.

“We are unbothered by the coldness. Most of our players are used to such weather. Concerning the turf, majority of Uganda Cranes players have played on the astro turf surfaces. Patrick Kaddu, Sadam Juma are regularily playing at the Lugogo turf” head coach Sebastien Desabre noted.

The team will conduct their final session on Monday night.