Kenya 3-0 Ethiopia

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Kenya edged closer to ending a 14 year absence from playing at the Africa Cup of Nations with a convincing 3-0 win over Ethiopia at Kasarani.

Michael Olunga, Eric Johanna Omondi and skipper Victor Wanyama scored the goals for the Harambee Stars in front of a capacity crowd at the Moi International stadium.

Olunga broke the deadlock with a fine strike inside 23 minutes before Omondi doubled the lead four minutes later to send the crowd which included among others William Ruto, the country’s VP and Ugandan MP, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

In the second half, Wanyama struck from the spot to end any faint hopes of rallying back from the Walya Antelopes.

Kenya maintained the grip at the top in Group F with seven points, three better than Ethiopia and four more than Ghana who are chasing the two positions.

With Sierra Leone facing a FIFA ban, Kenya are as good as qualified for the 2019 finals in Cameroun.

The last time the Harambee Stars played at the competition was in 2004.