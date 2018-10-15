KAWOWO SPORTS

Dixon Okello believes hard work has paid him after he got an invitation to attend the FIFA Safety and Security Officers training and assessment workshop in Zurich.

Bond as famously known domestically is expected to fly out to Zurich on Monday night for a workshop slated between 17-19 October.

“I am greatly humbled by the development,” he told Kawowo Sports. “It tells a lot about the input in my job and am glad FIFA has been monitoring me since my first time to get close at the 2010 World Cup,” he added.

Okello who has handled almost every big event domestically has previously been assigned duties in the Caf Champions League including matches; Al Ahly of Egypt vs Horoya AC of Guinea and Al Ahly vs Setif of Algeria.

I have handled Caf games and being called by FIFA is an upgrade. For me, it’s an honour and I thank God that there are people who appreciate good work out three.

It’s understood that FIFA has for the past four years been monitoring over 150 security experts around the continent and only 30 have made it to the workshop after close scrutiny.

Meanwhile, FUFA believes Okello will bring back the knowledge required from Zurich to the delight of the country.

“We believe that Okello will bring back the knowledge acquired from Zurich to pass on to the local security team the football events in Uganda’ said FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein.