Tuesday October 16

Police Vs Express – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

© Kawowo Sports/ JOHN BATANUDDE

A thrilling contest is expected at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on league return when Police FC and Express FC face off in the early kick off on Tuesday.

The two sides are yet to pick maximum points and a loss for either will spell early doom.

Police have won none of their two fixtures and languish in relegation zone with no points after losses to Bul (2-1) and Paidha Black Angels (2-1) while Express have picked a point off URA (0-0) and lost to Mbarara City (3-1).

John Luyinda, the Cops assistant coach says they are aware of the importance of the game and expects better against an equally good side.

“We are aware of the importance of the game and the players are ready,” he said. “The opponents are equally hungry and so we must be clinical at either side of the pitch,” he added.

Kefa Kisala was left to rue commitment in the loss to Mbarara City but believes the mistakes made then are now ironed.

“It’s a must win game for us,” Kisala asserts. “We are playing a very good side with a good tactician but we can’t afford to slip up,” he added.

Police are expected to make a couple changes especially in defence with Tayimour Kimera most likely to get his first start in the campaign but Ronald Nyanzi, Ashraf Mugume and Ben Ocen are likely to retain their slots in attack.

Julius Ntambi, the Express FC skipper is likely to return to the team after missing defeat at Kavumba due to injury.

Former Police attacker Michael Birungi

Key Stat:

The previous four fixtures have produced a total of 18 goals with Cops edging the recent two.