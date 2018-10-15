The 10 crucial battles anticipated when Lesotho Likuena host Uganda Cranes at Setoso

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tuesday, 16 th October 2018

October 2018 Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes

Setoso Stadium, Maseru

*Kick off time: 6 PM – Local time, 7 PM in Uganda)

Lesotho Likuena (The Crocodiles) host the Uganda Cranes in the return leg of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals that will be staged in Cameroon.

The Cranes won the first battle 3-0 against the same side barely three days ago at the gigantic Nelson Mandela National Stadium arena in Kampala before a nearly half full crowd.

Simba Sports Club star player Emmanuel Arnold Okwi notched a brace in the brace and Gorica’s Faruku Miya scored the other through a well taken kick from the penalty spot.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye analyzes the key influential battles that definitely generate debate prior to, during and after the game.

These battle will obviously arise when the two countries lock horns at the 20,000 seater Setoso stadium in the mountainous Maseru city of Lesotho.

Denis Onyango Vs Sera Motebang:

No question, Dennis Onyango, the first choice goalkeeper for Uganda Cranes and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns is the number one shot stopper on the African continent at the moment.

Going by Onyango’s recent performances for the country, he is expected to carry aloft the Uganda Cranes with routine sublime saves and the necessary leadership from the captain, of course as a team leader and star player.

Against Sera Motebang, a proven center half at Matlama Football Club, Onyango will need to be equal to the task ahead of him.

After all, Motebang will be playing on a familiar astro turf where his club Bantu Football Club hosts their home games.

Nico Wakiro Wadada Vs Tumelo Khutlang:

Azam Football Club’s right back Nico Wakiro Wadada cherishes the right flank. As a wing back, he surpasses the bare minimum as manvoures to flank to attack and defend in equal measure.

Against Black Leopard’s Tumelo Khutlang, one of the few foreign based Lesotho players on the team, Wadada will be tasked to perfect the defensive chores first.

Khutlang is a darling of sorts in Lesotho and rightly so, for his individual brilliance on and off the ball, he remains the talisman for the team.

From the close ball control, fancy dribbles and trickery, Wadada ought to have learnt a lesson or two during the Kampala game.

This will be a great battle in the match and the victor will have an overwhelm impact on the game for the respective side.

Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi Vs Hlompho Kalake:

Godfrey Walusimbi is christened “Jajja Walu” for his mastery at left back. The former Villa Jogoo and Gor Mahia pint sized player easily compensates the small structured body with awesome game intelligent.

Against a crafty winger as Hlompho Kalake, Jajja Walu passed the test in the first contest on the Namboole stadium natural grass. Once again, the two players will lock horns this Tuesday but on the withering artificial grass of Setoso.

Depending on the demand, Walusimbi often ventures upfront to deliver that pin-point cross. How Kalake keeps him busy will be a worthy discussion for another day and page altogether.

Murushid Jjuuko Vs Tsoarelo Bereng:

Defender Murushid Jjuuko is known for his no-nonsense mentality that he often combines with natural ball intelligence to tame the opposition.

He returns to the Uganda Cranes defensive format after sitting out in the game against Lesotho in Kampala. Jjjuko will be expected to partner with usual suspect Hassan Wasswa Mawanda to stop Tsoarelo Bereng, another player who turns out for the Black Leopards in South Africa.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi Vs Sello Bokang:

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi is a special entity.

He is in equal measure praised and adored in three major towns; Dar es salaam, Kampala and Soroti, his birth place.

Now, locals in Maseru are eager to see the “original” Okwi, scorer of a brace against their country during the first leg at Namboole Stadium on Saturday.

Okwi was heads and shoulders above the rest with a sublime individual performance during the first leg. During the return leg, Sello Bokang, returning from suspension will be the man tasked to calm down Okwi.

The Bantu Football Club left back was dearly missed during the first leg. Little wonder, the left flank for the “Likuena baptized the Emma Okwi Avenue” as he easily turned Neris Tseka Kopano inside out at easy, and every-time.

Should Okwi replicate the form and confidence exhibited during the first round, Lesotho is as good as dead.

Moses Waiswa Vs Basia Makepe:

Moses Waiswa is growing in stature by the day at Vipers Sports Club, his parent team and the national team.

He is confident with the ball and plays that short and diagonal ball with expertise.

The player tasked to man-mark him is Basia Makepe, who features at LMPS Football Club.

Waiswa’s calm head will be key in this particular match is he is excel over Makepe.

Faruku Miya Vs Nkau Lerotholi:

Faruki Miya is a prodigal son in Uganda. He is famous known for having scored Uganda’s lone strike at the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon, during the one all draw with Burkina Faso.

But, before that, Miya scored the winning goal against Comoros that drove Uganda Cranes back to continental football after a lengthy 38 year epoch.

Miya scored a penalty against Lesotho, a cool low drive that easily beat goalkeeper Mohau Kuenane. That only, boosts his confidence levels.

LMPS’ Nkau Lerotholi will be specially deployed to frustrate Miya and company as a plan A, B and C mechanism. Should Miya win the battle, Uganda Cranes will smile to the 2019 AFCON.

Edrisa Lubega Vs Mohau Kuenane:

There are bold reasons why striker Edrisa Lubega is nicked “Torres” after the legendary Spanish ace Fernando Torres.

The Uganda’s Torres has proved that the name deserves him at his Austrian club SV Ried and parent team, Proline. However, he is still a toddler at the national team.

Leading the line superbly during the first leg in Kampala, Lubega now needs to brush off a career promising stint with goals for the national team.

Although, he failed to beat goalkeeper Mohau in the opening leg, Lubega has the chance to do so in Maseru.

Full of pace and life, Lubega will be tasked to calmly finish the ball into the net against Mohau to prove that he deserves the commanding slot at the fore front of Uganda’s attack line.

Aucho Khalid Vs Mabuti Potloane:

This is a duel dubbed as the typical midfielders’ contest.

Currently employed in India at Churchhill Brothers Sports Club, Aucho Khalid is strong, with a good height, experienced and has the ball sense.

The same attributes are shared by Mabuti Potloane, a darling of sorts at Matlama Football Club.

Should one of the two players neutralize the other, then this match will swing in favour of the victor – watch the space….

Sebastien Desabre (Uganda Cranes) Vs Moses Maliehe (Lesotho Likuena – Respective head coaches:

As the players and fans from either sides will be battling on the Setoso astro turf and terraces respectively, there is a silent war at hand – the battle of tactics.

From what the respective technical benches will tell their players from the team hotels through to the dressing rooms and whispers on the touch line, it will publicly be revealed on how the players battle for the ball, urgency used, efficiency when with the ball and discipline of formation.

Uganda Cranes’ head coach Sebastien Desabre, a Frenchman loves sexy romantic football but with a killer punch of the prized Ugandan kickboxer Umar “The Pain” Semata that Moses Golola narrowly survived.

Desabre’s game reading skills, formations and timely instructions will speak volume against Lesotho Crocodiles.

His counterpart Moses Maliehe will equally be eager to impress at home, lest, his job is at stake.

For the two, he who gets the substitutions right during the game to impact the game for the better will be an incher higher the other.

The coach with the best tactics on the night will smile home at the close of business for this crucial duel.