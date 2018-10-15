Football

Tooro United Vs Kirinya Preview: Hosts return temporarily to Kavumba

by Ismael Kiyonga
Tuesday October 16

  • Tooro United Vs Kirinya Jinja SS – Kavumba 4.30pm
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Isaac Isinde is out of the game due to international duty

Tooro United may have permanently shifted to Buhinga in Fort Portal after rebranding from Soana but are back at Kavumba on Tuesday.

Wasswa Bbosa’s side host Kirinya Jinja SS at the venue on match day three seeking maximum points to build on the win against Bul at Njeru.

The hosts will rely on the attacking talents of Simon Sserunkuma, Godfrey Lwesibawa and Allan Kayiwa among others against an organised side that kept a clean sheet against star studded KCCA at Lugogo in their previous game.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Charles Ayeikho, Kirinya Jinja SS coach

For the visitors under the tutelage of former Tooro United tactician, Charles Ayiekho, hopes will be in Fred Amaku, Joel Madondo and midfield enforcer Emmanuel Akol.

Tooro United lie 7th on the log with 3 points while Kirinya are one point adrift in 11th place after two games.

